Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Controversy over investigations into communication data of politicians and journalists

05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
05 August 2024_ The South Korean prosecutor's office is at the center of a controversy after revealing that it had consulted the communication data of numerous opposition politicians and journalists during investigations into alleged electoral fraud. Although the prosecutor's office claims that these are legitimate procedures, the opposition and journalistic groups have expressed strong criticism, accusing them of indiscriminate surveillance. Among those involved are prominent figures of the Democratic Party, such as former leader Lee Jae-myung, who denounced the prosecutor's work as an abuse of power. The news was reported by 동아일보, highlighting concerns about press freedom and civil rights in South Korea. The controversy reignites the debate on the transparency and integrity of the investigations conducted by the prosecutor's office, which has already been the subject of criticism in the past.

