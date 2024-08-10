August 10, 2024_ The reinstatement of Kim Kyung-soo as director of the Independence Memorial has sparked strong reactions within the Democratic Party of South Korea. Kim, known for his controversial positions related to Japan's colonial past, has been at the center of a heated political debate. His appointment is seen by some as an attempt to rehabilitate figures linked to collaborationism during the Japanese occupation. The news has generated concern among party members, highlighting internal divisions over how to deal with the country's historical past, the news site 한겨레 Saturday reports. The issue of collaborationism is a sensitive issue in South Korea, where the memory of the Japanese occupation is still very present in the collective memory.