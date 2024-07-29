South Korea: Controversy over registration of Sado site as a world heritage site

28 July 2024_ The registration of the Sado mining site in Japan as a world heritage site has raised controversy between South Korea and Japan, with both governments reportedly agreeing not to use the term 'forced labor' in displays. According to Japanese sources, the two nations decided to describe the workers' living conditions rather than their forced recruitment. However, the South Korean Foreign Ministry denied this claim, saying there were no agreements on issues of expression. The issue of forced labor during the Japanese occupation is a sensitive and controversial issue, which continues to influence relations between the two countries, as reported by 한겨레. The registration of the Sado site, known for its past of exploitation of Korean workers, reignites the debate on historical memory and shared responsibilities.