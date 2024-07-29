Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Controversy over registration of Sado site as a world heritage site

28 July 2024_ The registration of the Sado mining site in Japan as a world heritage site has raised controversy between South Korea and Japan, with...

South Korea: Controversy over registration of Sado site as a world heritage site
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

28 July 2024_ The registration of the Sado mining site in Japan as a world heritage site has raised controversy between South Korea and Japan, with both governments reportedly agreeing not to use the term 'forced labor' in displays. According to Japanese sources, the two nations decided to describe the workers' living conditions rather than their forced recruitment. However, the South Korean Foreign Ministry denied this claim, saying there were no agreements on issues of expression. The issue of forced labor during the Japanese occupation is a sensitive and controversial issue, which continues to influence relations between the two countries, as reported by 한겨레. The registration of the Sado site, known for its past of exploitation of Korean workers, reignites the debate on historical memory and shared responsibilities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as reported as a world terra world
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza