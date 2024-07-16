Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Controversy over the appointment of Lee Jin-sook as head of the Communications Commission

July 15, 2024_ President Yoon Suk-yeol's appointment of Lee Jin-sook, former president of Daejeon MBC, as head of the Communications Commission has...

South Korea: Controversy over the appointment of Lee Jin-sook as head of the Communications Commission
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 15, 2024_ President Yoon Suk-yeol's appointment of Lee Jin-sook, former president of Daejeon MBC, as head of the Communications Commission has drawn strong criticism. Lee is accused of lacking neutrality and independence, with the opposition and several journalism associations calling for her revocation. His professional history, linked to previous conservative governments, and his controversial statements have fueled the debate. The appointment is seen as part of a broader attempt to control the media by the current government. The website 한겨레 reports it. The case continues to raise discussions about press freedom and media independence in South Korea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it as presidente president
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza