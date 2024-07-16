South Korea: Controversy over the appointment of Lee Jin-sook as head of the Communications Commission

July 15, 2024_ President Yoon Suk-yeol's appointment of Lee Jin-sook, former president of Daejeon MBC, as head of the Communications Commission has drawn strong criticism. Lee is accused of lacking neutrality and independence, with the opposition and several journalism associations calling for her revocation. His professional history, linked to previous conservative governments, and his controversial statements have fueled the debate. The appointment is seen as part of a broader attempt to control the media by the current government. The website 한겨레 reports it. The case continues to raise discussions about press freedom and media independence in South Korea.