South Korea: Controversy over the participation of the President and First Lady in a parliamentary hearing

July 16, 2024_ Democratic Party lawmaker Seo Young-kyo criticized the President and First Lady's decision not to participate in a parliamentary hearing, calling it unconstitutional and illegal. Seo stressed that the request to participate is legitimate under parliamentary laws and that refusal could result in legal sanctions. The controversy arose after the presidential chief of staff, Hong Cheol-ho, initially agreed to receive the summons, only to later change his mind. According to Seo, only the President or First Lady could have influenced that decision. 한겨레 reports that the issue has raised a debate about the separation of powers and government transparency. The hearing is scheduled for July 20 and further developments are awaited.