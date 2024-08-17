South Korea: Controversy over transparency in medical school seat allocation

August 16, 2024_ A joint hearing of the South Korean parliament’s education and health committees raised concerns about outsiders participating in meetings to distribute medical school seats. Opposition members criticized the Ministry of Education for its lack of transparency and contradictions in its statements regarding the presence of meeting records. In particular, it emerged that Chungcheongbuk-do provincial governor Kim Young-hwan had anticipated the distribution of 200 seats for Chungbuk University, raising suspicions of a conflict of interest. The source of this information is the news website 동아일보. The issue has led to calls for a more thorough investigation and complaints against ministry officials for alleged crimes related to the handling of public records.