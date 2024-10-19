Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Controversy over Yoon Suk-yeol government's pension reform plan

19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ The South Korean government has unveiled a pension reform plan that includes increasing pension contributions and stabilizing the income replacement rate at 42%. However, the plan has drawn strong criticism, particularly over its potential for generational inequality, with younger people potentially receiving significantly lower pensions. Experts and activists have raised concerns about the sustainability and fairness of the pension system, suggesting the need for more government support. The source of this news is 한겨레. Pension reform is a hot topic in South Korea, where the population is rapidly aging and the number of retirees is increasing relative to the number of working people.

