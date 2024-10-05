South Korea: Cost-sharing agreement for US forces in Korea

October 4, 2024_ South Korea and the United States have reached a rapid agreement on sharing the costs of US forces in the country, reducing political uncertainty ahead of the US presidential election. The new agreement stipulates that South Korea's contribution for 2026 will be 1.5 trillion won, an 8.3 percent increase from the previous year, and provides for an annual increase tied to the consumer price index. This agreement, known as the 12th Special Measures Agreement (SMA), will be valid for a period of five years, from 2026 to 2030, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed. The agreement aims to ensure greater stability in military cooperation between the two countries, key allies in the Asian region.