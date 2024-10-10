South Korea: Country Enters World Government Bond Index, Expects Foreign Investment Inflow

October 9, 2024_ South Korea has reached a major milestone by joining the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), one of the three major global bond indices. The inclusion in the WGBI is expected to lead to an inflow of up to 90 trillion won in foreign investment, boosting market stability and long-term financing. Experts warn, however, that the current restrictions need to be removed to attract more investment. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Choi Sang-mok said the government will work to support companies to overcome the 'K-discount,' a phenomenon that penalizes the valuations of South Korean companies. The news was reported by 매일경제. The inclusion in the WGBI is seen as an opportunity to improve the credibility of South Korean sovereign debt and increase liquidity in the foreign exchange market.