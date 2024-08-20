South Korea: COVID-19 Cases Rise, Treatment Procurement Plan

August 19, 2024_ South Korea is expecting a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with estimates indicating more than 350,000 new weekly infections by the end of the month. In response, the government has planned to provide 200,000 doses of COVID-19 treatments starting next week. Health authorities have also announced that if two or more cases are found in vulnerable facilities, local health authorities will need to be notified. The source of this information is 한겨레. The government is working to ensure adequate supply of treatments and prevent the spread of the virus, especially among at-risk populations.