Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
South Korea: COVID-19 cases surge, public health concerns

August 15, 2024_ South Korea is facing a new wave of COVID-19, with a significant increase in hospitalizations. According to data, the number of...

16 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ South Korea is facing a new wave of COVID-19, with a significant increase in hospitalizations. According to data, the number of hospitalizations has increased from 91 to 861 in a month, showing a worrying increase. Experts warn that the reopening of schools in late August could lead to an even greater spread of the virus. Despite the low mortality of the current variants, the population is showing growing anxiety, with an increase in demand for masks and self-test kits. The news is reported by 동아일보. Health authorities are called upon to implement rapid and coordinated response measures to address this health emergency.

