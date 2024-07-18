South Korea: Crisis for Kakao due to investigations into SM Entertainment

July 17, 2024_ Kakao, one of South Korea's main technology groups, is in crisis following prosecutorial investigations into alleged market manipulations linked to the acquisition of SM Entertainment. The prosecutor's office requested an arrest warrant for Kim Beom-su, founder of Kakao, worsening the group's situation. Kim's absence could compromise the group's future investments and renewal plans. The court's decision is expected on July 22. 경향신문 reports it. The crisis could lead to the sale of several Kakao subsidiaries, including SM Entertainment, Kakao Games and Kakao Pay.