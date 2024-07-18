Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Crisis for Kakao due to investigations into SM Entertainment

July 17, 2024_ Kakao, one of South Korea's main technology groups, is in crisis following prosecutorial investigations into alleged market...

South Korea: Crisis for Kakao due to investigations into SM Entertainment
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ Kakao, one of South Korea's main technology groups, is in crisis following prosecutorial investigations into alleged market manipulations linked to the acquisition of SM Entertainment. The prosecutor's office requested an arrest warrant for Kim Beom-su, founder of Kakao, worsening the group's situation. Kim's absence could compromise the group's future investments and renewal plans. The court's decision is expected on July 22. 경향신문 reports it. The crisis could lead to the sale of several Kakao subsidiaries, including SM Entertainment, Kakao Games and Kakao Pay.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
alleged market including SM Entertainment market SM Entertainment
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza