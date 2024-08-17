South Korea: Crisis in IPO market with significant drop in prices of new listings

August 17, 2024_ The IPO market in South Korea has slowed sharply, with new listings showing an average increase of only 7% from the offering price, compared to 196% in the same period last year. This year, no listed company has achieved an increase of more than 100% on its first day of trading, compared to seven in 2023. Among the best-performing companies, battery component company Innosys saw its price increase 71% on its first day of listing. The situation is exacerbated by factors such as high inflation and the economic recession, which have led to a rise in IPO cancellations, with seven companies withdrawing their offerings this year, compared to four in 2023, 매일경제 reported. Among them, the well-known battery materials company Seongil Hightech has decided to withdraw from the market due to the current market conditions, after having a successful IPO in 2023.