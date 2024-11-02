Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
South Korea: Criticism of government's handling of inter-Korean relations

November 2, 2024_ Congressman Jeong Jin-seok raised concerns about the handling of relations between South and North Korea, suggesting that the...

02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
November 2, 2024_ Congressman Jeong Jin-seok raised concerns about the handling of relations between South and North Korea, suggesting that the government should take a more clear and direct approach. Meanwhile, the opposition held a rally over the weekend to condemn alleged irregularities in the government's management, highlighting domestic political tensions. Jeong's statements and the opposition's demonstrations reflect a climate of growing dissatisfaction among citizens with the country's foreign policy. The news is reported by 한겨레. Relations between the two Koreas are historically complex and affect not only domestic politics but also regional security.

