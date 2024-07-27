South Korea: Criticism of the agreement for the inscription of the Sado site as a world heritage site

July 26, 2024_ South Korea and Japan have reached a provisional agreement to inscribe the Sado mining site as a world heritage site, drawing strong criticism from the South Korean opposition. Opposition members warn that such an inscription could allow the Japanese government to hide colonial-era atrocities, particularly the forced labor of Koreans. Furthermore, they point out that Japan has not fulfilled promises made in the past regarding historical transparency. The issue was raised at a press conference, highlighting concerns about Japan's manipulation of history, as reported by 한겨레. South Korean politicians demand that the government firmly demand the revocation of the agreement until concrete measures to recognize the forced labor of Koreans are ensured.