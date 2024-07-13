Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Criticism of the government for frequent changes to the housing allocation system

July 12, 2024_ South Korea's housing allocation system has undergone 35 changes since May 2022, when Yoon Suk-yeol's government took office. The...

South Korea: Criticism of the government for frequent changes to the housing allocation system
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
July 12, 2024_ South Korea's housing allocation system has undergone 35 changes since May 2022, when Yoon Suk-yeol's government took office. The ongoing changes have generated frustration among citizens, particularly those who have long contributed to savings funds to purchase a home. Recent changes include expanding quotas for young people and families with newborns, while reducing opportunities for other groups. The situation has led to a decrease in members of savings funds for the purchase of homes, which fell to 25.54 million in May 2024. 매일경제 reports that the reduction in the supply of homes and the increase in construction costs are among the main concerns. The situation has exacerbated competition among potential buyers, making a solution to increase the supply of housing urgent.

Tag
housing South Korea's fund funds
