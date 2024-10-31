South Korea: Czech Republic suspends nuclear plant deal with South Korea

October 30, 2024_ The Czech Republic has decided to temporarily suspend a nuclear power plant construction contract with South Korea, following objections from French and American companies. The Czech Antitrust Authority said the decision was taken proactively, without indicating how the issue will be resolved. American company Westinghouse has challenged the use of a reactor design technology for which it holds patent rights, arguing that no authorization has been granted for its use, AFP and Reuters reported. South Korea, known for its advanced nuclear energy sector, is facing significant challenges in its international expansion in this field.