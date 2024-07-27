Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Daejeon records the highest birth rate for the fifth consecutive year

July 27, 2024_ Daejeon recorded the highest birth rate in South Korea for the fifth consecutive year, with a 1.0% increase in the number of births in...

27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 27, 2024_ Daejeon recorded the highest birth rate in South Korea for the fifth consecutive year, with a 1.0% increase in the number of births in 2023, reaching a total of 17,374 newborns. This figure significantly exceeds the national growth average of 0.4%. Experts attribute this success to a stable working environment and favorable housing conditions in the city. Daejeon plans to continue strengthening birth incentive policies to further support this trend. The news was reported by 매일경제. Daejeon is a major city in South Korea, known for its technological innovation and for being a major research center.

