Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Daejeon Techno Park signs agreement with ART-ER to enter the Italian market

September 11, 2024_ Daejeon Techno Park has signed an agreement with ART-ER, a consortium from Emilia-Romagna, to support Daejeon companies in...

11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ Daejeon Techno Park has signed an agreement with ART-ER, a consortium from Emilia-Romagna, to support Daejeon companies in entering the Italian market. The agreement, signed on September 10, 2024, includes the development of support programs for startups and SMEs, as well as the creation of business networks between the two regions. The meeting was attended by about 30 representatives of local companies and key figures such as the director of Daejeon Techno Park and the head of ART-ER, Roberto Righetti. The news, reported by sedaily.com, highlights the importance of international cooperation to promote economic development and innovation. Daejeon Techno Park is committed to facilitating investment and economic outcomes for local companies in the context of the Italian market.

