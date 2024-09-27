South Korea: Damiani opens a new store in Myeongdong, celebrating Italian elegance

September 26, 2024_ Damiani, the prestigious Italian fine jewelry brand, has opened a new store at Shinsegae Duty Free in Myeongdong, Seoul. The opening is part of the store’s strategy to expand its luxury portfolio, at a time when the fine jewelry market is showing signs of growth despite global economic uncertainties. The brand, originally from Valenza, is known for its craftsmanship and unique designs, and offers exclusive collections such as the ‘Belle Époque Collection’. The news was reported by etnews.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian luxury in South Korea. The store opening offers customers the chance to explore Damiani creations, combining tradition and innovation in the heart of the South Korean capital.