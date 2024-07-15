Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Decline in dog meat consumption and imminent ban

15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 15, 2024_ Despite the arrival of 'chobok,' one of the hottest days of summer, dog meat consumption in South Korea is declining. Sellers of dog meat, known as 'boshintang,' complain of falling demand and rising prices, while a total ban is expected in 2027. A survey by Korea Animal Rights Advocates (KARA) revealed that 84 % of respondents are against the consumption of dog meat and 59% have never eaten it. The government is promoting the ban on animal rights and public health grounds, offering financial support to dog breeders to transition to other businesses. The Korea Times reports it. The government campaign also includes regular inspections to ensure hygiene standards and support for local administrations to close down illegal farms.

dog ban dog meat consumption Sellers of dog
