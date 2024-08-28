South Korea: Deepfake Sex Crimes Rise in Schools

August 27, 2024_ In South Korea, there is a worrying increase in sex crimes related to the use of deepfake technology, which allows people's faces to be superimposed onto pornographic content. This phenomenon has affected not only universities, but also primary and secondary schools, raising alarm among parents and authorities. Experts warn that the ease with which such content can be created, even by teenagers, is contributing to the uncontrolled spread of harmful material. The source of this information is ytn.co.kr. Authorities are trying to address the situation, but the growing accessibility of deepfake technology poses a significant challenge to the safety of young people.