South Korea: Defense ministerial meeting with UN Command member states

September 10, 2024_ South Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) member states reaffirmed their unity against North Korea's threats during a ministerial meeting in Seoul. The meeting, co-hosted by the South Korean and Canadian defense ministries, is the second of its kind, following the first session in November 2023. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun stressed that the meeting was a "strong signal of solidarity" between the allied nations. The meeting also discussed growing concerns about military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, The Korea Times reported. The UNC, established in 1950, has as its main objective supporting South Korea against North Korean aggression.