South Korea: Delays in talks to export nuclear power plants to Czech Republic

September 22, 2024_ Recent developments regarding the export of nuclear power plants from South Korea to the Czech Republic show significant delays in negotiations between the Korean company Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and the American Westinghouse. Despite the expectations of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during his visit to Czechoslovakia, issues related to intellectual property rights continue to hinder an agreement. Estimates indicate that due to Westinghouse's demands, profits for South Korea could be limited, with an estimated economic return of only 6.6 trillion won. The source of this information is 한겨레. Difficulties in negotiations could affect South Korea's nuclear export goals, which aims to sell ten reactors by 2030.