South Korea: Democratic Party announces action against Kim Geon-hee Prosecutor's Office

October 18, 2024_ South Korea's Democratic Party said it will take legal action against officials at the Prosecutor's Office, accusing them of...

19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ South Korea's Democratic Party said it will take legal action against officials at the Prosecutor's Office, accusing them of covering up crimes by Kim Geon-hee, the wife of President Yoon Suk-yeol. At a press conference, party members announced their intention to impeach Prosecutor General Shin Woo-jung and other officials involved. They criticized the Prosecutor's Office for failing to file search requests and for acting as Kim's lawyers, rather than investigators. The Democratic Party has planned a public rally on November 2 to protest the situation, 동아일보, a major South Korean newspaper, reported. The issue involves key figures in South Korean politics and raises questions about the transparency and integrity of the country's judicial system.

