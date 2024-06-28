Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
South Korea: Democratic Party begins impeachment proceedings against the head of the Communications Commission

28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ The Democratic Party of South Korea has filed an impeachment motion against Kim Hong-il, chairman of the Communications Commission. This is the first time the opposition has initiated an impeachment in the 22nd legislature. The motion was adopted as a party line and presented immediately after a meeting of Democratic MPs. According to the party spokesperson, the decision was made due to alleged abuses of power by Kim, with the Commission operating irregularly with only two out of five active members. The news site 동아일보 reports it. The motion will be voted on between July 2 and 4, with the aim of blocking the Commission's operations before the mandate of a key member of the Foundation for Culture and Broadcasting (MBC) expires.

