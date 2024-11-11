South Korea: Democratic Party considers changes to special prosecutor law to attract opposition votes

November 10, 2024_ South Korea's Democratic Party is considering narrowing the scope of the Kim Geon-hee Special Prosecutor's Law and allowing third parties to recommend candidates for the special prosecutor. The move is aimed at easing negotiations with the opposition People's Force Party and securing dissenting votes in the upcoming vote. According to insiders, the party is trying to be proactive in securing the passage of the law, which includes investigations into 13 cases, including alleged market manipulation and corruption. The change in the law is seen as an attempt to eliminate criticism of the provisions that the opposition party views as problematic. The news was reported by 한겨레, a major South Korean news outlet. The Democratic Party introduced the Special Prosecutor's Law on October 17, 2024, amid a tense and complex political environment.