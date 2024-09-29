Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Democratic Party Disagreements Over Investment Tax Delay

South Korea: Democratic Party Disagreements Over Investment Tax Delay
29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
September 29, 2024_ Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has sparked controversy with his proposal to postpone the implementation of the capital gains tax, sparking criticism from party members and supporters. A former supporter of Lee recently quit the party, expressing disappointment with his stance on the tax, which he sees as a key to addressing economic inequality in South Korea. The proposed postponement has also attracted the attention of opposition politicians, who see it as an opportunity to gain support among investors, hani.co.kr reported. The issue of the capital gains tax is central to Korean political debate, as it reflects the tensions between fiscal policies and demands for social justice.

