Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
South Korea: Democratic Party initiates impeachment of four prosecutors

July 2, 2024_ The Democratic Party of South Korea has filed an impeachment motion against four prosecutors, including the prosecutor investigating...

South Korea: Democratic Party initiates impeachment of four prosecutors
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 2, 2024_ The Democratic Party of South Korea has filed an impeachment motion against four prosecutors, including the prosecutor investigating party leader Lee Jae-myung. The decision was made in response to accusations of abuse of power and political interference by prosecutors. The Democratic Party claims the investigation against Lee is politically motivated and not based on hard evidence. The impeachment motion will be debated and voted on by the National Assembly in the coming days. This was reported by the news site 한겨레. The case has sparked a heated political debate in the country, with significant implications for the future of the Democratic Party and the South Korean judicial system.

