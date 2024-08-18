Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Democratic Party Internal Election Results Confirm Lee Jae-myung's Leadership

August 18, 2024_ Voting for the new Democratic Party of South Korea leadership committee was held today, with Lee Jae-myung winning a landslide...

South Korea: Democratic Party Internal Election Results Confirm Lee Jae-myung's Leadership
18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ Voting for the new Democratic Party of South Korea leadership committee was held today, with Lee Jae-myung winning a landslide victory, confirming his leadership for a second term. This marks the first time in the 24 years since Kim Dae-jung took office that a party leader has won a second consecutive term. The election saw heated competition for the five committee members, but Lee dominated without any significant surprises. The source of this news is ytn.co.kr. With his re-election, Lee Jae-myung is set to launch his own political agenda, focusing on welfare issues and internal party reforms.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Democratic party Internal Election Results Confirm leadership his istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza