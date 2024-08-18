South Korea: Democratic Party Internal Election Results Confirm Lee Jae-myung's Leadership

August 18, 2024_ Voting for the new Democratic Party of South Korea leadership committee was held today, with Lee Jae-myung winning a landslide victory, confirming his leadership for a second term. This marks the first time in the 24 years since Kim Dae-jung took office that a party leader has won a second consecutive term. The election saw heated competition for the five committee members, but Lee dominated without any significant surprises. The source of this news is ytn.co.kr. With his re-election, Lee Jae-myung is set to launch his own political agenda, focusing on welfare issues and internal party reforms.