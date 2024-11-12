Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
South Korea: Democratic Party proposes amendments to Kim Geon-hee special prosecutor law

November 11, 2024_ South Korea's Democratic Party has announced it will introduce an amendment to the Kim Geon-hee Special Prosecutor Bill,...

12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ South Korea's Democratic Party has announced it will introduce an amendment to the Kim Geon-hee Special Prosecutor Bill, significantly reducing the number of charges to be investigated. The new proposal includes the possibility of recommending a special prosecutor by a 'third party', an approach previously suggested by opposition leader Han Dong-hoon. Despite the changes, there are concerns within the ruling party that it will be difficult to reach a consensus, 경향신문 reports. Political debate is intensifying ahead of a November 14 floor vote, as Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung braces for an imminent sentencing.

