South Korea: Democratic Party proposes amendments to Kim Geon-hee special prosecutor law

November 11, 2024_ South Korea's Democratic Party has announced it will introduce an amendment to the Kim Geon-hee Special Prosecutor Bill, significantly reducing the number of charges to be investigated. The new proposal includes the possibility of recommending a special prosecutor by a 'third party', an approach previously suggested by opposition leader Han Dong-hoon. Despite the changes, there are concerns within the ruling party that it will be difficult to reach a consensus, 경향신문 reports. Political debate is intensifying ahead of a November 14 floor vote, as Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung braces for an imminent sentencing.