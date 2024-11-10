South Korea: Democratic Party's push for Kim Geon-hee probe continues

November 9, 2024_ South Korea's Democratic Party has staged demonstrations for the second week in a row, demanding a special investigation into Kim Geon-hee, the wife of President Yoon Suk-yeol. The opposition party accuses the government of failing to adequately address concerns raised during the president's recent speech. Critics say the demonstrations are an attempt to pressure the judiciary ahead of the first-instance sentencing of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung. The source of this information is ytn.co.kr. Political tensions in South Korea continue to rise, with the Democratic Party seeking to capitalize on President Yoon's declining popularity.