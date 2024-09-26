Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: 'Devil's Door' restaurant joins 'Viva il Vino 2024' campaign to promote Italian wines
26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ The restaurant 'Devil's Door', operated by Shinsegae Food, will participate in the 'Viva il Vino 2024' campaign, organized by the Italian Embassy in South Korea. This initiative aims to promote Italian wines by pairing them with fine cuisine, creating a unique gastronomic experience. Until October 13, the restaurant will present four selected Italian wines, including 'Planeta Li Dabbula' and 'Frescobaldi Pomino Bianco', accompanied by a menu of Western dishes designed to enhance the flavors of the wines. The news was reported by news1.kr, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between Korean and Italian culinary cultures. The campaign represents an opportunity for customers to discover the excellence of Italian wines in a refined environment.

