South Korea: Digital innovation to simplify administrative services

July 14, 2024_ South Korea is restructuring its administrative services using digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). The government, led by President Yoon Suk-yeol, launched the 'Digital Platform Government' project to eliminate the need for paper documents and improve access to social benefits. This project aims to integrate data between various government agencies, making services more efficient and accessible to citizens. The reform also includes the modernization of the real estate registration system, eliminating the need for personal seal certificates. Kbs.co.kr reports it. President Yoon highlighted the importance of this digital transformation to position South Korea among the global leaders in the digital sector.