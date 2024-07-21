South Korea: Diplomatic scandal leads to dismissal of foreign minister

July 20, 2024_ South Korean Foreign Minister Lee Jung-bin was fired three days after revealing classified details about negotiations between South Korea and the United States regarding the NMD missile defense system. Lee had stated that the United States had asked for South Korean support for the NMD, but that the South Korean government had refused. The statement caused an immediate backlash, with Vice Minister Im Sung-joon denying Lee's claims. According to chosun.com, Lee later tried to clarify his words, but the damage was already done. Lee's dismissal occurred in a context of internal political tensions and criticism over the management of international relations.