South Korea: Disapproval rate for Yoon Suk-yeol's government rises

November 9, 2024_ The disapproval rating for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's government has reached 74 percent, marking a 2 percent increase from the previous week. The main cause of this disapproval is attributed to the management of First Lady Kim Geon-hee, which has sparked controversy. In addition, Yoon stressed the importance of sound financial management and protecting citizens' well-being. The current political situation requires special attention to improve the government's image, as reported by 동아일보. The growing dissatisfaction of the population, especially among those over 70, highlights the challenges the government must face in regaining citizens' trust.