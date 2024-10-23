Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Doctors, academics join health reform roundtable
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ The associations of deans of medical schools and the medical community in South Korea have announced their participation in a roundtable discussion proposed by the ruling party to address the crisis in the healthcare system. This decision comes after eight months of difficulties in the sector, with representatives expressing the need for discussion to avoid further deterioration of the situation. However, the two associations also stressed their opposition to the government's unilateral policies, calling for specific conditions for participation. The news was reported by 동아일보. The current situation of the healthcare system in South Korea is critical, with calls for urgent reforms and the need to also involve medical interns and students in the decision-making process.

