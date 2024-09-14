South Korea: Doctors Refuse to Attend Government Dialogue

September 13, 2024_ Eight South Korean medical associations, including the Korean Medical Association, said they will not participate in the “government-party dialogue committee” due to the lack of change from the government. The organizations said participation in the dialogue is premature without a significant change in government attitude. They called for the suspension of investigations into medical residents and the abandonment of the increase in medical school admission quotas scheduled for 2025. The associations stressed that the government must end its current lack of communication to encourage the return of doctors and medical students. The news was reported by 매일경제, highlighting tensions between the government and the medical sector in South Korea.