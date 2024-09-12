South Korea: Dolce&Gabbana Beauty Expands Presence in Korean Market

September 12, 2024_ Dolce&Gabbana Beauty, the cosmetics brand of the iconic Italian fashion house, is expanding its business in South Korea thanks to an agreement with Shinsegae International. The company plans to increase its visibility and market share through the expansion of its distribution network and the introduction of new products. Recently, Dolce&Gabbana Beauty opened a new store at the Galleria Department Store in Apgujeong, Seoul, where customers can find the full range of beauty products and fragrances. The news was reported by theviewers.co.kr. The move represents a major opportunity for the Italian brand to consolidate its presence in an increasingly competitive market and attract an audience that loves luxury and beauty.