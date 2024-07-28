South Korea: Dolce&Gabbana collaborates with designer Susan Fang for a new collection

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:01
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
27 July 2024_ The Italian luxury brand Dolce&Gabbana has announced a collaboration with the young designer Susan Fang as part of the 'Supported by Dolce&Gabbana' project, aimed at supporting emerging talents. Susan Fang, a graduate of Central Saint Martins in London, is known for her creations that celebrate the beauty of nature through the use of lightweight materials and innovative designs. The collection, which combines the cultural riches of China and Italy, will be presented during Milan Fashion Week in September at the Dolce&Gabbana headquarters. The news was reported by fashionseoul.com, highlighting the importance of the synergy between tradition and innovation in the world of fashion. Dolce&Gabbana has already collaborated with other emerging designers, demonstrating its commitment to promoting youth creativity.

