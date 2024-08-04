Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Domination of the national archery team at the Paris Olympic Games

03 August 2024_ South Korea continues to dominate archery at the Paris Olympic Games, winning gold medals in both the men's and women's competitions,...

South Korea: Domination of the national archery team at the Paris Olympic Games
04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ South Korea continues to dominate archery at the Paris Olympic Games, winning gold medals in both the men's and women's competitions, as well as mixed. Athletes Kim Woo-jin and Im Si-hyun shone, taking home their second consecutive gold in the mixed category. The South Korean team has not suffered any defeats so far, approaching a historic record of five gold medals in all categories. The news is reported by kbs.co.kr, highlighting South Korea's excellence in archery, a discipline in which the country has a long tradition of success at the international level.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
oro at gold archery at
