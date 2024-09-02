Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
South Korea: 'Dora Gio' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Debuts on the Market Thanks to KNK

South Korea: 'Dora Gio' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Debuts on the Market Thanks to KNK
02 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 02, 2024_ The prestigious Italian extra virgin olive oil brand 'Dora Gio' is preparing to officially launch its products in South Korea through its exclusive importer KNK. This oil, sourced from olive groves in southern Italy, especially the Puglia region, is known for its superior quality and innovative production process that preserves freshness and flavor. 'Dora Gio' has already received awards from GAMBERO ROSSO, confirming its excellence in the industry. Korean consumers will be able to purchase this premium oil starting September 30 at various retail outlets and online, as reported by getnews.co.kr. The company is committed to bringing the best selected food products from around the world to South Korea, thus helping to promote Italian food culture.

