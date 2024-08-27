South Korea: Doubts about North Korea's missile capability despite declared launchers

August 26, 2024_ South Korea raises concerns about North Korea’s ability to replenish its missile launchers, despite its claim to have 250 launch pads. The National Intelligence Service told parliament that while the launchers were shown, their ability to operate effectively remains uncertain. It also noted that North Korea may struggle to maintain an adequate supply of missiles, despite its military cooperation with Russia. The news was reported by yna.co.kr, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region and concerns about national security. North Korea is a country known for its nuclear and missile program, which has raised international and regional concerns.