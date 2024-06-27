Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Drop in users for AliExpress and Temu due to security concerns
27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
June 25, 2024_ AliExpress and Temu are facing a decline in users in South Korea due to growing consumer concerns about the safety and quality of the products sold. According to Mobile Index data, AliExpress's monthly active users fell by 9% from March to May, while Temu's monthly active users dropped by 450,000 over the same period. The reputations of the two Chinese e-commerce giants have been damaged by reports of products containing carcinogenic substances. Despite this, AliExpress announced an investment of $1.1 billion to improve logistics and customer protection. The Korea Times reports it. The investment aims to solve slow delivery issues and compete with local rivals such as Coupang.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
