Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Economic growth forecast at 2.5% for 2024

South Korea: Economic growth forecast at 2.5% for 2024
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
17 July 2024_ The main international organizations have revised upwards South Korea's economic growth forecasts for 2024, bringing them to 2.5%. This increase is mainly attributed to the recovery of exports, particularly in the semiconductor sector. The Bank of Korea and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have both updated their estimates, aligning themselves with this new forecast. Other countries such as France, Spain and the United Kingdom also saw an improvement in their growth forecasts. 매일경제 reports it. Global growth is forecast at 3.2%, supported by the recovery of world trade and increased exports to Asia.

