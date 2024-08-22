South Korea: Economic growth forecast upbeat for Q3 2024

August 22, 2024_ The Bank of Korea forecasts economic growth of 0.5% for the third quarter of 2024, following a 0.2% decline in the second quarter. This marks a return to growth, with the fourth quarter forecast forecasting a 0.6% increase. The Bank also lowered its annual growth forecast to 2.4% from the previously estimated 2.5%, due to temporary factors that affected growth in the first quarter. Despite this, domestic demand is expected to improve and exports to increase, supported by the recovery of the IT sector and tourism. The news was reported by 매일경제. The Bank of Korea stressed that although there are challenges, the overall growth trend remains positive.