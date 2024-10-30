Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Economic growth stagnates in Q3 2024

October 30, 2024_ South Korea recorded economic growth of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2024, after a decline of 0.2% in the second quarter. This...

South Korea: Economic growth stagnates in Q3 2024
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 30, 2024_ South Korea recorded economic growth of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2024, after a decline of 0.2% in the second quarter. This result is lower than the forecast of the Bank of Korea, which estimated growth of 0.5%. The contraction of exports, especially in the automotive and chemical sectors, contributed to this stagnation, with a significant negative impact on the net contribution of exports to GDP. The source of this information is the news site 아주경제. The economic situation of South Korea is worrying, especially in a global context of economic uncertainties and trade tensions, which requires strategic interventions to stimulate growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economic growth stagnates South Korea growth ampliamento
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza