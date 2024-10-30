South Korea: Economic growth stagnates in Q3 2024

October 30, 2024_ South Korea recorded economic growth of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2024, after a decline of 0.2% in the second quarter. This result is lower than the forecast of the Bank of Korea, which estimated growth of 0.5%. The contraction of exports, especially in the automotive and chemical sectors, contributed to this stagnation, with a significant negative impact on the net contribution of exports to GDP. The source of this information is the news site 아주경제. The economic situation of South Korea is worrying, especially in a global context of economic uncertainties and trade tensions, which requires strategic interventions to stimulate growth.