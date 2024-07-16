South Korea: Economic impacts of the US presidential elections

July 15, 2024_ The US presidential election on November 15, 2024 could have significant impacts on the South Korean economy, depending on the winning candidate. Donald Trump's economic policies, such as imposing 10% tariffs on all imports and abolishing incentive policies for electric vehicles, could harm the South Korean economy. Joe Biden's policies, if re-elected, would also maintain some protectionist measures, but with a less drastic impact than Trump. According to 류진, president of the Korea Economic Association, South Korean companies may find growth opportunities in the United States, but should be cautious about the automotive and semiconductor sectors. 매일경제 reports it. Trump's re-election could accelerate the U.S.-led reorganization of global supply chains, requiring an adaptation strategy from South Korea.