Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Education Ministry Announces Measures to Standardize Medical Schools

October 6, 2024_ South Korea's Ministry of Education has unveiled an emergency plan to normalize medical schools, in response to a wave of student...

South Korea: Education Ministry Announces Measures to Standardize Medical Schools
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 6, 2024_ South Korea's Ministry of Education has unveiled an emergency plan to normalize medical schools, in response to a wave of student requests for suspension. The new measures include the possibility of limited leave and a curriculum revision, which could reduce the length of the course from six to five years. In addition, the ministry stressed the importance of ensuring the right to education for students returning after a leave of absence. The news was reported by Metro 경제. Medical schools in South Korea are currently at the center of tensions between students and the government, due to concerns about increased admissions quotas and the quality of education.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Medical schools education scuola schools
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza