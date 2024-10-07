South Korea: Education Ministry Announces Measures to Standardize Medical Schools

October 6, 2024_ South Korea's Ministry of Education has unveiled an emergency plan to normalize medical schools, in response to a wave of student requests for suspension. The new measures include the possibility of limited leave and a curriculum revision, which could reduce the length of the course from six to five years. In addition, the ministry stressed the importance of ensuring the right to education for students returning after a leave of absence. The news was reported by Metro 경제. Medical schools in South Korea are currently at the center of tensions between students and the government, due to concerns about increased admissions quotas and the quality of education.