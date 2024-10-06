Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Election campaign ahead of October by-election
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
October 5, 2024_ Campaigning for South Korea's October by-election has entered into full swing, with leaders of major political parties visiting their respective constituencies. Ruling party representative Han Dong-hoon vowed to focus on improving people's lives through local development, while opposition leader Lee Jae-myung highlighted the need to support vulnerable communities and criticized the government. Both leaders spoke out forcefully, with Lee hinting at the possible removal of the president, prompting strong reactions from the majority. The news was reported by kbs.co.kr. By-elections are an important opportunity for parties to test their popular support ahead of future general elections.

